Barnsley's Sue Bailey and Megan Shackleton qualified for the semi-finals of the women’s class 4-5 team event during Tuesday’s morning session at the Metropolitan Gymnasium to secure the fifth medal of Games for the Sheffield-based table tennis squad.

The team event at the Paralympics consists of a doubles match followed by two singles matches to determine the overall winners.

Bailey and Shackleton lost their opening contest 3-2 but both won their individual clashes 3-2 and 3-1 respectively to progress.

Will Bayley won a silver medal in the men's class 7.

“It’s a dream come true,” said six-time Paralympian Bailey, who also works as a primary school teacher.

“I must admit I thought it would never happen. I thought I’d have to end my career without ever getting that Paralympic medal."

Later in the day, the table tennis team guaranteed they will be bringing another two medals back to their training base at the English Institute of Sport after reaching the semi-finals in the men’s class 6-7 and men’s class 8 events.

Billy Shilton will take a medal home on his Paralympic debut, having combined with Aaron McKibbin to beat Hungary in men’s class 8, while Paul Karabardak and Will Bayley are also assured of team medals to add to the singles medals they won in men’s class 6 and men’s class 7 respectively.

The semi-final matches will take place on Wednesday, with the finals scheduled for Thursday.