Sheffield snooker: Tickets go on sale for World Qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport

The qualifiers will be staged at the English Institute of Sport in the city, and for the first time in three years, fans can be there in person to watch the quest for a place at the finals at the Crucible Theatre.

The qualifiers in 2020 and 2021 were staged behind closed doors.

Sheffield snooker: Tickets have gone on sale for World Qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport

Sheffield has been the home of the sport’s biggest tournament since 1977 and 16 players will make it through from the qualifying stages with the prize of a place at The Crucible.

The qualifiers run from Monday April 4 to Wednesday April 13, to be followed by the final stages from Saturday April 16 to Monday May 2.

Round one pits players ranked 81 to 112 against those seeded 113 to 144

In round two, those 32 winners will face players ranked 49 to 80.

In round three, those 32 winners will face players ranked 17 to 48.

In round four, those 32 winners play each other, with the 16 winners going through to the Crucible.

Session times will be 9.30am, 2.30pm and 7.30pm from April 4 to 11 and then 11am and 5pm for the final round on April 12-13.