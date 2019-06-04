This woman boxer could beat men - and is helping female boxing get the attention it deserves

Harper, aged 22, aims to win the IBO female world super featherweight title, against South African Nozipho Bell on a July 19 bill at the Magna Centre, Rotherham produced by Bull and Sheffield boxing business partner Ryan Rhodes.

Some people have cold-shouldered women boxing - like football, it is not as popular as men's.

Bull says he'd never met anybody who was uncomfortable with female boxers but said: "Social media gives somebody a platform to voice an opinion and they are the kind of people who really haven't got any idea about women's boxing.

"I have been associated with Terri since she was 11 years old in our amateur club so I've always been around women's boxing.

"So I have got no issues with it. Terri is a very special fighter - she is good enough to fight men.

"She can do everything, she can box she can punch, her record speaks for itself."

The Doncaster boxer and former Sheffield Hallam University student was a successful junior amateur, winning three national titles, and a silver medal at the European championships.

She ventured away from the sport at 16-years-old but 18-months ago Bull says he sent her a random message offering her a contract.

He told her she was a "wasted talent" - she accepted his word and after turning professional quickly started impressing, earning a world ranking.

Rhodes, speaking at his Shalesmoor gym, said: “I think we all know that women's boxing isn't as popular as the fellas just yet, but it is growing and growing.

Terri Harper

"Katie Taylor (multiple-belt world champion) is flying the flag for ladies' boxing and Terri is honestly really not far behind. What she has done in her professional career so far is outstanding.

"It is a pleasure and an honour to promote this kind of show."

If Harper (7-0) beats Bell (9-2-1) it would be history for Bull as his fighter will become the youngest, reigning, world female champion and the first female world champion from Yorkshire.