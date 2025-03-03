This week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Netball Super Cup
As part of the Netball Super League’s exciting relaunch, this brand-new one-day tournament will see all eight teams battle it out in a thrilling showcase of fast-paced, elite-level netball.
🔹 15 Matches in One Day!
🔹 All 8 Teams in Action
🔹 The First Ever Netball Super Cup Champions to be Crowned!
Perfect for fans, groups, and families, this is your chance to see the league’s new teams, squads, and rising stars in action before the season kicks off. Don’t miss the first Netball Super Cup champion being crowned!
Secure your seats now via Utilita Arena Sheffield website and witness the next chapter of British netball history unfold!