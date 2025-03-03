This week at Utilita Arena Sheffield: Netball Super Cup

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 10:59 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 11:04 BST

Get ready for a high-energy, action-packed day of netball as the Netball Super Cup makes its debut at Utilita Arena Sheffield on Saturday, March 8.

As part of the Netball Super League’s exciting relaunch, this brand-new one-day tournament will see all eight teams battle it out in a thrilling showcase of fast-paced, elite-level netball.

🔹 15 Matches in One Day!

🔹 All 8 Teams in Action

Netball Super Cup FixturesNetball Super Cup Fixtures
🔹 The First Ever Netball Super Cup Champions to be Crowned!

Perfect for fans, groups, and families, this is your chance to see the league’s new teams, squads, and rising stars in action before the season kicks off. Don’t miss the first Netball Super Cup champion being crowned!

Secure your seats now via Utilita Arena Sheffield website and witness the next chapter of British netball history unfold!

