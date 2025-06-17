The world is at Sheffield runner's feet

Sheffield endurance runner Calli Hauger-Thackery has confirmed her seat on the plane to Tokyo for the 2025 World Championships after taking part in two 10,000m races just THREE days apart.

Calli claimed second British spot at the 10,000m UK Athletics Championships in Birmingham last weekend, having only just recovered from competing in the same distance in the Diamond League event in Oslo, Norway, where she clocked a personal best of 30:50.64.

At the University of Birmingham athletics track, she had led the field at one stage before holding on to claim the silver British medal, clocking a commendable 31:24.21.

Italy’s Elisa Palmero claimed the overall race victory with a time of 31:18.99, outsprinting Scotland’s Megan Keith in a close finish.

By reaching her target position, Calli confirmed her 10,000m place on the British team heading to the Worlds, to be held in Japan on 13-21 September.

That's pretty impressive given the fact that she has recently been battling severe back pain and spasms.

At 32, the Hallamshire Harrier athlete is peaking, blending seasoned road and track pedigree - Euro half‑marathon bronze and team gold in 2024 alongside track readiness.

Her performances cement her as one of Britain’s most consistent and competitive long‑distance runners.

Calli Hauger-Thackery in Oslo Pic courtesy of Jan Figueroa

Speaking at Birmingham after her eighth event of the year, she said: "I was going into it for a top-two finish, so I ticked that box."

She said she needed a couple of days off but was excited for the programme ahead.

Calli, who had already qualified for Tokyo but over the marathon distance, had finished sixth in Norway, previously.

The former Eckington High School pupil said she was proud of her achievement there: "Mainly because I fought tough and I’m still new to this event. 25 laps on the track is a really gruelling event. It's so mentally taxing, but I gained so much from my race."

On her knees but not for long Calli Hauger-Thackery in Oslo Pic courtesy of Jan Figueroa

Calli, who grew up in Killamarsh, admits some of the challenges in such races involve adjusting mental focus.

She said she was "proud that I stuck it out and fought demons telling me to quit with 10+ laps to go. I’m learning a lot each and every time I get on the track and I’m so happy to be finding my feet again with it!"