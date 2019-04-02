 The story of their lives: Kell Brook and Amir Khan at the same venue...but not at the same time

Amir Khan and Kell Brook might be fighting at Madison Square Garden - but it won't be against each other or on the same bill.

Khan takes on unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford in New York on April 20.

On June 1, Brook is apparently being lined up for an undercard slot on the Anthony Joshua v Jarrell Miller heavyweight contest at the same venue.

Brook has been silent about his situation for months and Matchroom, his promoters, have done little to publicise his future career.

But Khan didn't lose an opportunity to take a dig at his British rival in the run-up to the Crawford fight, when the pair will contest the WBO welterweight title.

“I’ve been in the big fights previously and I’ve won them" said the Bolton man.

"I’ve lost some as well, but the thing is I’ve always been in big fights and I’ve always belonged in the big fights. I want to be remembered as one of those fighters who fought against the best, regardless, win or lose.

“I could have taken an easier route and fought someone like Kell Brook and beaten him quite easily. But I thought, ‘No, this is for another world title. It’s gonna establish my name as a bigger name if I win this fight.’

And when I win this fight it’s gonna make me a bigger name than I am, and also put me in the history books as one of the best fighters to ever come out of Britain" he told BoxingScene.com

“So that’s what I want to do. I just want to make history, basically. And this is a fight where I can make history. Beating a Kell Brook or anyone else is not going to make history.”

Meanwhile the story of Kash Ali - whose license was frozen after he bit opponent David Price last Saturday - has been picked up across the world with the Washington Post and New York Post publishing stories, amongst others.

One Sky News presenter said Ali, like footballer Luis Suarez, would now always be known as: "That guy who bit the other fella"

There is a now an American twitter account called "Kash Ali Dental Impression."

Promoter Eddie Hearn said soon after the incident: "Shamefully, Kash Ali will probably get another fight because he is still trending number one on twitter.

"I'm sorry to live in this sad world we live in, but you will tune in to watch Kash Ali fight again."