But the Sheffield-based boxer wants to try and channel her inner Tyson in her future fights, including her next bout at the Magna Centre, Rotherham on April 12.

The 25-year-old former soldier and kickboxer (W4 L0 D1) grew up loving the all-action, snarling style of the American heavyweight.

But it wasn't just Tyson's aggression that the featherweight admired.

"When I was starting out in boxing I was sparring the boys every week and they'd make my nose bleed" she recalls.

"My Dad said said I didn't move my head, enough, so he suggested I watch Mike Tyson and study how he moved his.

"That helped me a lot."

Tyson often fought opponents who towered above him, and that's the case for 5ft 2ins part-time bar worker.

Ebonie Jones ready to rumble

"I am always the shorter one" said Ebonie, who decided she wanted to be a boxer after being taken as a youngster to the London Olympics in 2012.

"I am a pressure fighter, and because of my size I like to get body shots in."

Ebonie is trained at the Steel City gym by Pearce Gudgeon and the team hopes she extends her unbeaten record, against Jamillette Janitza Vallejos, from Nicaragua.

"I can box on the backfoot as well as going forward, Pearce has taught me how to be a lot more confident in doing that" she says.

Ebonie Jones, left, pic Getty Images

"I can hit the head of course but it's often easier to get those body shots in, they are the ones that hurt.

"Pearce is good at teaching me about smart pressure rather than being over-aggressive."

Ebonie, who lives in Darnall, said there is "probably a lot" to improve on in her style but adds: "We are working on things every day to be an all-round good fighter. I want to establish myself in the bantam category."

"The pathway starts with this fight in April, then I will get going again as soon as possible and look at titles, by the end of this year...Commonwealth, British, English."

Ebonie Jones

Her Magna opponent on the Stefy Bull promotion has a poor record (W2 L13 D2) but Ebonie says: "I didn't want anybody who is a walkover.

"I want someone who will put up a good fight, someone who is game, fit and strong, I want to show my skill and put an impressive performance."

Ebonie has devoted time to studying some of her gym-mates at Steel City.

That includes Dalton Smith, the leading name there, he elevated his own standing with a stoppage win against American Jose Zepeda on March 23.

"We are all in the gym every day and I watch them train, watching and learning from Dalton, Junaid Bostan, Sunny Edwards and other class fighters.

"In sparring Dalton always seems to stay relaxed, I watch how he and the others spar against a certain type of fighter, the best way to learn is to watch enough people."

Steel City suffered a reverse last weekend when their rugged Albanian-born southpaw Florian Marku was outpointed by Chris Kongo in an IBO Inter-Continental Welterweight duel, at the O2 Arena, Greenwich.

On the same show, Barnsley's Callum Simpson KO'd Dulla Mbabe, from Tanzania, in the fourth round.

Simpson paid tribute to his travelling support.