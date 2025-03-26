The Sheffield Giants are back, and moving to a brand new home

The game provided plenty of excitement for fans in attendance, featuring explosive plays, hard-fought battles in the trenches, and a glimpse of the potential the Giants posses heading into the new season.

The action started with a bang as the Giants set the tone from the opening kick-off. Captain Luke Spooner electrified the home crowd by returning the kick all the way for a touchdown, giving Sheffield an early 6-0 lead. However, the Bucks responded in kind, demonstrating their own offensive capabilities. A well-executed passing touchdown, followed by a successful two-point conversion, saw the visitors surge ahead 8-6.

The first quarter continued at a high pace, with both teams jostling for control. As the game settled, the Giants began to find their rhythm on offense. In the second quarter, the Giants ground game started to bear fruit, with #3 Barron Abrahams darting for the first offensive Touchdown behind exceptional blocking from his offensive line.

Newcomer (in kit, but not new to the Team) Harvey Evans stepped up to convert the PAT, putting Sheffield back in front at 13-8. The Bucks refused to back down and managed to claw back some points with a well-taken field goal before halftime. Not to be outdone, the Giants responded with a field goal of their own to enter the break leading 16-11 (Evans again with the score).

Coming out for the second half, the Giants aimed to solidify their advantage, and they did just that. Running back Barron Abrahams showcased his power and agility, finding the end zone on a second rushing touchdown to extend Sheffield’s lead. Though the attempted two-point conversion was unsuccessful, the Giants had increased their advantage to 22-11.

Momentum remained firmly with the home team as the fourth quarter got underway. Sheffield’s ground game continued to dominate, with Elliott Jeffrey adding another rushing touchdown to further assert control. Once again, the Giants were unable to convert the extra points, but their lead had swelled to 28-11, putting them firmly in the driver's seat.

Despite the deficit, the Rossendale Bucks refused to go quietly. They mounted a late offensive push, capping off a strong drive with a well-executed passing touchdown. Another successful two-point conversion cut the Giants’ lead to 28-19, keeping the game alive in the final moments. However, Sheffield’s defence held firm, ensuring there would be no dramatic comeback from the visitors.

The final whistle confirmed a deserved 28-19 victory for the Sheffield Giants, a promising result as they gear up for the regular season. The game provided valuable insight into their strengths, with explosive special teams play, an effective rushing attack, and a resilient defence standing out as key factors in their success. Meanwhile, Rossendale can take positives from their passing game and never-say-die attitude.

For the Giants, this preseason triumph offers momentum and confidence as they prepare for the challenges ahead. If they can build on this performance, they will be a formidable force when the regular season kicks off.

Following the completion of preseason, the Giants have announced an agreement with the Scarborough Group and will be playing in the fantastic facilities at the Olympic Legacy Park from the 2025 season and beyond. This exciting partnership offers fans of the Giants the best facilities available within the British American Football community, with a state-of-the-art seated stadium (accommodating 2,000 fans), and amenities not typically found at this level.

The Giants’ first league game is not far away at all, as they take on the Merseyside Nighthawks on Sunday, April 6. The game kicks off at 2pm, with doors open from 1pm, and entry is absolutely free. Get down to the Steel City Stadium at the Olympic Legacy Park (Worksop Rd, S9 3TL) and cheer on the boys in blue as they take a Giant step forward, with you alongside them.

Follow the Team on Facebook/Instagram for more information:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldgiants

Instagram - @sheffieldgiants

1 . Contributed Luke Spooner returned the opening Kick Off for a Touchdown Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Barron Abrahams led the Team in rushing Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A placement student with the Giants in 2024, Harvey Evans returns in 2025 as a player Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed 2024 Special Teams MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year James Hadabora Photo: Submitted Photo Sales