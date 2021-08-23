The Sheffield athletes hoping for medal success at the Tokyo Paralympics

The Games, which run until Sunday, September 5, will feature 539 events across 22 sports hosted at 21 venues.

Fourteen-time Paralympic gold medallist Dame Sarah Storey will bid to make history in Tokyo after being selected to spearhead Great Britain’s cycling team.

The 43-year-old has qualified for her eighth Games and will seek to defend her titles in the C5 individual pursuit, C5 time trial and C4-5 road race.

Jack Hunter-Spivey has been selected for the ParalympicsGB Table Tennis team.

As well as being Britain’s most successful female Paralympian, Storey is also active travel commissioner for the Sheffield City Region, working with Mayor Dan Jarvis.

Victory in each event in Tokyo would see her surpass former swimmer Mike Kenny – who has 16 gold medals – as Britain’s most successful Paralympian overall.

Storey will have her first chance to win a medal when the track cycling gets underway on Wednesday.

The badminton group stages will begin one week later on 1 September and will see Jack Hunter-Spivey, who lives in Hillsborough, compete in the men’s class 5.

Barnsley’s Susan Gilroy, a five-time Paralympian, will also be in action in the women’s class 4.

The English Institute of Sport (EIS) in Sheffield is the training base for the British Para Table Tennis (BPTT) Team and the city will be one of eight host cities across England should the UK’s bid to host the 2023 European Para Table Tennis Championships be successful.

The GB men and women’s Wheelchair Basketball Teams also train at the EIS.