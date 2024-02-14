The dramatic photo that sums up winning your first Euro boxing title

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The photograph was taken on Friday in Sheffield at the split-second that Stevi Levy was awarded a dramatic points win for the EBU European silver Super Bantamweight title.

Her nine-year-old son, Morgan, who had walked with her during the ring entrance, is mid-air as the ruling was declared, at the packed Park Community Arena.

It had been a close 10-rounder, but Levy beat Poland's Dorota Norek on a majority vote, 92-98, 94-96...with one judge seeing it as a 95-95 tie.

Norek, 34, has lifted her hand in expectation, but it was the former MMA fighter from Kings Lynn who prevailed, despite the fact she says she struggles with switch-hitters.

Her trainer Conisbrough's Dave Allen said there were times she boxed at a level he had never seen from her before.

And the title achievement was overwhelming for Morgan, who shed a few tears after Connor McMain's photograph.

"It is even better than I thought it would be" said the new champion, who joined Thomas Essomba in the glory of winning a points decision to retain his EBU Bantamweight Title.

Ecstatic: Stevi and Morgan's moment of joy. Pic by Connor McMain via GBM Sports

Stevi, 30, said she'd previously felt as if she was an outsider in the boxing community but the title had helped her self-esteem.

"I've always had a little voice in the back of my head telling me that I'm not good enough, but I am now and I'm going to keep getting better," she told Lynn News.

Stevi is due some good news in life.

She lost her mum at eight, her dad having been previously killed in a motorcycle accident.

Stevi Levy winner Connor McMain GBM Sports

She was brought up by an aunt and uncle in what she has described as a "sad and lonely childhood."

She summarised: "It (boxing) saved my life really, I don't know what purpose I had in my life before boxing."

Stevi, who started kick-boxing at 15, was one of the stars of Friday's show, delivered by GBM Sports.

Her record stands now at W10 L2; her CV includes three scraps at the Magna Centre, Rotherham, and a place on the Kid Galahad v Kiko Martinez Matchroom undercard at Sheffield Arena in 2021.

Meanwhile, GBM Sports owner Izzy Asif is continuing to do what he promised - and spread his growing empire out of Sheffield and beyond.