The clever Sheffield boxer who kept out of trouble away from the ring
and live on Freeview channel 276
And you must be pretty switched-on to win a professional Commonwealth belt too.
Sheffield's Liam Cameron showed he retains that cunning and intelligence on Thursday - when he found himself slap-bang in the middle of a heated situation, albeit out of the ring.
Cameron, a seasoned 33-year-old campaigning at Light Heavyweight, had been positioned on a chair between two opposing fighters, at a Matchroom press conference.
Doncaster Central Area Super Light champion James Flint, 26, and his rival Campbell Hatton, 23, had both antagonising each other.
Flint seemed to touch a nerve when he accused Hatton of not being his dad, famed fighter Ricky.
"People are forgetting that I’m the champion and I’m here through hard work, dedication, and determination" said Flint. "He may have had the silver spoon because of who his Dad is, but I haven’t, I’ve been force fed with a shovel and I’m here to prove what I can do."
Cue an awkward silence, with Cameron caught in the crossfire.
With a wide smile on his face, though, the Manor fighter made a tactical switch, noticeably withdrawing his chair back a few inches to avoid being caught up in any melle.
The humorous move prompted a burst of laughter at the media event in Sheffield Cutlers' Hall, ahead of the Dalton Smith v Jose Zepeda show at the Arena on Saturday night.
Cameron, when not dodging the squabbling pair, was happy to talk about his own battle on the bill, he faces Hussein Itaba from Tanzania.
"I’ve done about 200 tickets on two weeks’ notice, so I am just buzzing to be here, to be honest. I’ve been training hard so let’s get the KO.
"I want the British title at Super-Middleweight.
"I’ll fight anyone. I’ll just keep chipping away and see where it takes me."
The press event featured another awkward moment when Derby's Sandy Ryan had a verbal pop at Denaby Main's Terri Harper.
The two meet to contest ownership of the WBO World Welter.
"Harper said yesterday that this might be the best time to catch me because I might be unsettled.
"If she thinks that she’s very wrong and that just shows the different mindsets that I can do this and I don’t believe that she could, she needs Stefy (Bull, trainer) to hold her hand throughout the training camp.
Terri is happy to prove her wrong on Saturday night but respects Ryan.
She said: "I remember when Stefy told me we had some sparring with Sandy I thought: ‘Oh my god’.
"Obviously, I used to look up at Sandy as this superhuman, but I can remember the first time I got in the ring with her, I think that’s when it really clicked that I am a great fighter, and I can hold my own against the top-level fighters.
"I came away from those spars with so much confidence, that was a couple of years back now, I’ve been in the gym, improving constantly."