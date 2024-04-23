The boxing honour this prospect shares with some great Sheffield fighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Boxing Centre's top amateur prospect last weekend won England Boxing's 2024 Senior Elite National Final.

He'd collected the junior edition of the competition three times before but is now a senior champion...mirroring the fortunes of some pretty big Sheffield names.

He follows in the footsteps of Dalton Smith, Liam Cameron, Waleed Din and Henry Hall.

Former world champion Sunny Edwards, who trains in Sheffield but is from Croydon, is also a one-time senior England champion.

So Teagn has much to prove when he eventually becomes professional and tries to emulate those names.

The 20-year-old Wisewood cruiserweight won the belt last weekend, when he beat Bristol's Dominic Owoo at Derby Arena.

His coach Glyn Rhodes said: "Winning that belt shows he is the best in his weight category and means a lot to Teagn and the rest of us at SBC.

"He is now in the same bracket as some very good Sheffield boxers of the past and present.

"He dropped his opponent in the first round so I was surprised, to put it mildly, that it went to a split decision.

"He was never in any trouble at all.

"Teagn will now have a busy year ahead of him as he continues to improve."

Teagn Stott and his Sheffield Boxing Centre team

Rhodes said the amateur fighter, who has been training in Tenerife and India recently, was a "very good technical boxer.

"All good fighters have a good jab and that is definitely one of his best attributes.

"He can throw a variety of shots, he is certainly no one-trick pony."

Stott's successes continue to perk the interest of boxing managers who want him to turn professional now.

Teagn Stott and SBC unit

"Teagn knows how I feel about this" said his trainer.

"He is part of the Great Britain Boxing set-up and they can give him what he needs - experience on the international stage.

"He is still learning. And he'll get that with them."

Stott's record currently stands at Won 17 Lost 3, with a 17.65 per cent knockout record, since he started his journey on a bill at the Magna Centre, Rotherham in 2019.

The England Boxing National Amateur Championships – formerly known as the ABAs – is the oldest and most prestigious amateur boxing competition in the country.