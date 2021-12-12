The Ashes: I could have had a positive influence in the first Test, says Stuart Broad

England's players Jimmy Anderson (L), Stuart Broad (C) and Ben Stokes look on during day four of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Gabba (Photo by PATRICK HAMILTON/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

England sprung a selection surprise in the first Test, deciding record wicket-taker James Anderson should be rested and finding no place for Broad, who occupies second place on that list.

While their comprehensive nine-wicket defeat owed more to batting failures than the make-up of their bowling unit, it remains a striking gamble.

The pair are likely to return to lead from the front in Thursday’s day/night second Test in Adelaide, but Broad says getting into the Australians from the first moment was always his plan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, he said: “Over the past 12 months, Jimmy Anderson and I tried to ensure we were as fit as could be in the current Covid climate, ready to go and available for all five Tests in Australia. I think we ticked that box.

“But England selection is not in the hands of players. Of course, in my mind I was 100 per cent preparing to play and that’s especially important given my role. As a new-ball bowler, you are faced with bowling one of the most high-pressured deliveries in world sport.

“The first ball of an Ashes series at The Gabba has become a very famous event. So, I got myself into a mindset where I was ready to go. I love Ashes cricket, love bowling at the Gabba and feel like I could’ve had a positive influence on a pitch like that.”

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has warned England they are already in danger of an Ashes whitewash after just one Test.

Ponting believes the tourists had a real chance of coming out on top in the series opener in Brisbane, with a comprehensive defeat spelling bad news for their prospects over the next four games.

“The conditions are only going to get better for Australia. The conditions (in Brisbane) were very English like,” he told cricket.com.au.

“There was more pace and bounce but as far as their bowling is concerned, they’re probably not going to get that much movement anywhere else for the entire series.