Team GB’s medal-winning boxers backed for successful move to professional ranks

Galal Yafai, Lauren Price, Pat McCormack, Ben Whittaker, Frazer Clarke and Karriss Artingstall all stepped onto the Olympic podium to help Team GB record their best medal performance in boxing at a Games since 1920.

Flyweight champion Yafai, McCormack and Clarke are now set to bid farewell to the amateur scene – headquartered at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield – and try their luck in the pro ranks, with everyone at GB Boxing urging them to achieve even more in the sport.

Eddie Hearn has also contacted gold medallist Price about turning professional.

Lauren Price of Team Great Britain could turn professional.

“If you look at the achievements of Anthony Joshua since he was on the GB Boxing programme and Joe Joyce as well, our boxers are well schooled,” Holt told the PA news agency.

“They have been well schooled under the tutelage of Rob McCracken and a great coaching team, so it puts them in a great position to go on and achieve in the pro ranks.”

McCracken intends to stay on as performance director of GB Boxing “until someone boots me out”, insisting he can juggle the role alongside his duties as Anthony Joshua’s trainer.

There was speculation earlier this year McCracken might have missed the Games as the event was originally slated to clash with Joshua’s all-British world heavyweight title showdown with Tyson Fury, which ultimately collapsed.

“Up until now it has worked perfectly fine,” he said.