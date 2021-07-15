Rising stars Kenna Liversidge, 16, Ashton Rollitt, 17, and Jake Charlesworth, 16, will represent Lees Hall Golf Club in England Golf’s Boys Champions of Champions tournament after they finished first, second and third respectively in Sunday’s Yorkshire Inter-District Junior Club Team Championship at Horsforth Golf Club in Leeds.

Ashton’s dad and Lees Hall Golf Club manager Matt Rollitt, who organises the club’s junior section, was brought to tears following their shock win against some of the county’s traditionally strongest teams on a course where they had never played before.

"To do what they did was just absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

“Lees Hall is absolutely buzzing about it.”

Former Birley Academy pupil Kenna, who is set to begin studying engineering at Sheffield College in September, added: “I just wanted to go there and enjoy it. I was playing the course blind.

"Things just worked on the day, I was thrilled.”

From left: Jake Charlesworth, Kenna Liversidge and Ashton Rollitt.

The trio also upset the odds to qualify for the Yorkshire event when they won the Sheffield Union of Golf Clubs Junior Team Championships at Hillsborough Golf Club in May.

“What they achieved at Hillsborough was astounding,” Matt said.

“We went there with no expectations and the lads pulled it out the bag. It was amazing.”

Proud parent Matt has tipped the youngsters to follow in the footsteps of Sheffield’s Walker Cup duo Barclay Brown and Alex Fitzpatrick – the younger brother of Matt – as well as Sam Bairstow, who is competing at The Open this week.

He said: "There is potential there, it’s just how much they play and if anyone can take them further.

"These lads could achieve that level.”

Kenna added: “The goal is to try and be a pro, it’s going to be a lot of hard work and commitment.

"I have got six weeks now so I’m just going to get up to the club as much as possible.”

The 36-team final will take place at Woodhall Spa Golf Club in Lincolnshire on the weekend of Saturday, 11 September.

“We want to try and win it,” said Matt.