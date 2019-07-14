Sunny Edwards picks up another title with dominant win
Sheffield-trained Sunny Edwards added another title to his growing collection as he dominated Hiram Gallardo to win the vacant IBF International super flyweight crown in London.
Edwards was far too slick for his rival and took the score 99-90 on all three judges’ scorecards to extend his unbeaten record to 12-0.
The Steel City gym fighter continually picked off Gallardo, who valiantly but fruitlessly came forward throughout the contest.
Gallardo was given a count in the second but had appeared to slip.
The incident had little bearing on the final outcome as Edwards remained in control throughout.
The 23-year-old is set to return to action in September as he continues to look to emulate his brother Charlie, the reigning WBC flyweight champion.
His new title will be added to the WBO European and WBO International crowns he already possesses and gives him a foot in the door with another governing body as he hunts world title opportunities.
It will also strengthen calls for an all-British clash with Sheffield’s Tommy Frank, the reigning Commonwealth champion at super flyweight.
With promoter Dennis Hobson looking to guide Intake’s Frank down the IBF route to a world title, the possibility of the two rivals colliding only seems to increase with Edwards’ latest acquisition.