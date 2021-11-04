Darnall-based super featherweight Sufyaan Ahmed dismissed comments from Manchester’s Michael Gomez Jnr – the son of the former British champion of the same name – as trash talk ahead of the pair’s fight for the vacant Central Area belt at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Friday.

Gomez (14-1), who has yet to fight a professional boxer with a winning record, labelled 5-2 Ahmed ‘s***’ in the build-up to their clash and claimed: ‘I can do whatever I want to him, whenever I please’.

Darnall-based super featherweight Sufyaan Ahmed fights Michael Gomez Jnr for the vacant Central Area belt at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium on Friday. Photo: Andrew Saunders.

He told British Boxing News: “I don’t know how to put this nicely, but Sufi is ****. He got beat comfortably by the guy I destroyed, and he had a life and death in the fight before that. He’s not very good and I believe I can do whatever I want to him, whenever I please.

"If I want to go the ten rounds I will, and if I want to take him out in three or four rounds, I’ll do that as well.”

Ahmed admits he is drinking in the last chance saloon after back-to-back losses, including a disappointing points defeat to the man Gomez Jnr stopped last time out, but said: “If he wants to base the fight on my last performance then he’s in for a shock.

"I might just tell him ‘if you can do whatever you want with me, knock me out in the first round please’. Then you are a man of your word.

"You can do all the talking you want. Friday we have got to fight and you have got to do your talking in the ring.”

Kell Brook’s former trainer John Fewkes will be in Ahmed’s corner for the fight and the 27-year-old is desperate to get his boxing career back on track, otherwise it’ll be back to the call centre where he works for good.

He said: “Friday is my last chance, that’s the mentality I’m going in with.