Stings finish season with valiant effort

On Sunday, July 20, the Sheffield Steelkings-B, the Stings, played their final game of the 2025 British Para Ice Hockey League away in Cardiff.

The Stings travelled down to Cardiff short benched due to injury, with only one player on the bench for the game. Despite their low numbers, the Stings would be determined to put on a good display of their skills and development in their last game of the season.

The first period was a good defensive showing for the Stings, denying the Huskies their opening goal despite many shots. Stings' netminder #20, Bryan Hackworth, made sixteen saves in the first period to keep the Huskies at bay.

They carried this defensive prowess into the second period, holding the score-line level for another four minutes, but in the fourth minute of the second period the Cardiff side finally broke down the travelling defence and took the lead.

The Stings didn't let their heads drop though, and doubled their defensive efforts. They almost saw out the second period without another goal, but in the 29th minute the Huskies would score again to double their lead.

In the third period the lack of players started to catch up to the Stings, as they began to show signs of tiredness. The Huskies scored three more goals in the final period, cementing their victory and moving up to second in the league table.

The Stings kept pushing all the way to final whistle, and finished their league campaign with big smiles on their faces despite the loss.

Final Score: Huskies 5-0 Stings