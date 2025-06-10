Steelkings double header weekend sees Kings fight into overtime

Last Sunday, 8 June 2025, both Sheffield Steelkings para ice hockey teams saw action away from home, as the Stings faced the Mayhem in Widnes and the Kings made the long trip down to Cardiff to take on the Huskies.

The Stings faced off first; the development side knew that they were in for a tough game, but they were determined to do all they could to frustrate the Mayhem’s attacks.

The Stings put up a strong defensive effort in the second and third periods, where they conceded just one goal in thirty minutes of play, but they couldn’t make up for the five goals put past them in the first period.

Despite this they finished the game with their heads held high, ready to take what they learned from the game into their remaining fixtures.

The Steelstings, following their match in Widnes

Final Score: Mayhem 6-0 Steelstings

The late evening faceoff saw a clash of titans, as last years League Champions, the Cardiff Huskies, faced the reigning Playoff Champions, the Sheffield Steelkings.

Games between the Kings and Huskies are always hotly contested affairs, and this one was no different.

The Huskies used their speed to get on the scoresheet early, when team GB star Tyler Christopher fired in a puck after less than four minutes of play.

The Sheffield Steelkings, following their match in Cardiff

The Kings fought tirelessly to get the scores back even, but despite outshooting the Huskies in every period it took until the third period for one of the chances to find the back of the net.

Just twenty seconds into the regulation time period Kings #41, Jake Oakley, wrapped around the back of the Huskies net and got a pass away to #88, John Plummer, who was ready in front to launch the puck into the net, evening up the score to one a piece.

Both teams fought hard for the rest of the period trying to break the deadlock, but forty-five minutes wasn’t enough to separate them.

It didn’t take long to find out who would be celebrating the victory though, as the extra space afforded by the three-on-three overtime was enough for the Huskies’ Jon Le Galloudec to find himself alone with the puck in front of the Kings net.

His shot just managed to sneak past the glove of the Kings’ netminder, Andrew Jackson, meaning the Kings had to settle for just one point instead of two.

Final Score: Huskies 2-1 Steelkings (AOT)

Both teams have a chance for revenge this weekend, as they face the Mayhem and Huskies again, this time at IceSheffield. The Stings face the Mayhem on Saturday, 14 June, and the Kings take on the Huskies on Sunday, 15 June.