The greyhound racing event will see six of the UK’s best canine athletes compete over a 500-metre distance to win £8,000 in prize money.

The competition, which has been held at Owlerton since 1970, will be supported by two other finals – the BresBet British Bred Maiden and the Brinkley Poet at Stud Young Guns.

Andrew Mascarenhas, director of racing at Owlerton Stadium, said: “Saturday promises to be a fantastic night’s racing. It’s our biggest night of the calendar here at Owlerton and we have an exciting evening lined up with the three finals and supporting opens.

“The Steel City Cup has a tremendous history and is our main four-bend competition. This will be a huge night for all the owners and connections of the finalists and, win or lose, we look forward to celebrating their incredible greyhounds."

Trainer Kevin Hutton, who won the Steel City Cup last year with Headford Ranger, has three greyhounds in Saturday’s final.

First to qualify was his three-year-old dog and recent Birmingham Cup finalist, Forest Gold, who secured the fastest time of the semi-finals.

Hutton’s other finalists are Headford Flash and Signet Ace.

Limited tickets are still available for the final and can be purchased by calling 0114 234 3074 or visiting the Owlerton stadium website.