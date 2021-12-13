Speeedway: Sheffield Tigers win sponsors backing again

Damien Bates

The team will once again be known as Tru Plant Tigers with an exciting team already in place for their second season back in the top flight of British racing.

Tru Plant offer one of the widest ranges of plant hire and equipment available nationwide including heavy machinery and all associated equipment.

Sheffield co-promoter Damien Bates is thrilled with the agreement and says it adds to the positivity surrounding the club following last week’s team announcement.

He said: “This is wonderful news for the club and we are thrilled to welcome Guy Nicholls and his team at Tru Plant back on board.

“For many years Guy has been a loyal supporter of the sport through various arms of his business and the sport owes him a massive debt of gratitude.

“Sponsorship is such a vital part of professional sport at all levels and here at Sheffield we count ourselves extremely fortunate to have the backing of such a successful business as Tru Plant and Guy thanks t his passion for this wonderful sport.”

Guy Nicholls has backed many individual riders down the years and also Ipswich.

He said: “Speedway is such a great sport and we are delighted to be supporting Sheffield once again.

“They are a famous club with wonderful facilities and a very professional management team. We don’t do this for exposure or publicity, we do it as our way of supporting speedway.