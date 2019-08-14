Speedway: Zaine Kennedy vows to find some consistency on the road - with time running out for Tigers' play-off bid
Zaine Kennedy has vowed to find some consistency on the road with time running out for Tigers to make the play-off cut.
Kennedy, in his debut British season, was impressive in Sunday’s home win over Edinburgh but then failed to score in Tuesday’s defeat at Redcar.
Now Kennedy, a firm favourite with Owlerton fans, says nobody is more frustrated than himself.
“I just feel like I’m so up and down with my scores right now and I need to find some consistency,” he said.
“If we can make the play-offs then I think we can beat teams over two legs but we have to get there first which is the hard bit.
“I am struggling to be consistent with my set-ups and it’s my first season in British racing, but I’m not wanting to make any excuses.
“I just want to put things right and we have some important meetings coming up this weekend with Glasgow.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Tigers head to Scotland tomorrow (Friday) before the teams meet again at Owlerton on Sunday (5.30).
“I’m aiming for two good meetings,” said Kennedy. “I know how important they are to us and I have to get over the disappointment of Tuesday pretty quickly.”
Tigers boss Simon Stead has praised the efforts of new signings Todd Kurtz and Justin Sedgmen.
“I’m pleased with the way the guys have settled in,” said Stead. “Todd loves it here at Sheffield and he’s settled in straight away. Justin did ever so well against Edinburgh and showed his liking for the Sheffield track, he just needs to find some consistency away from home – but he’s not the only one.”
Sheffield also host some big events soon with the National League Pairs Championship on Sunday August 25 before the Championship Riders’ Individual, the biggest solo event in the league, on Sunday September 1.