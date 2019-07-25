Speedway: Zaine Kennedy says Tigers' season depends on next few weeks
Zaine Kennedy insists Sheffield’s season depends on the next few weeks.
The popular Aussie ace is in his first season racing in this country and has become a darling of the Owlerton fans.
They head to Redcar tonight for the start of a busy weekend which also sees them face Newcastle back at Owlerton on Sunday (5.30pm).
On the play-off bid Kennedy said: “That’s everything; of course it is.
“That was our first goal when we discussed things at the beginning of the season and with the team we’ve got we should be doing that as well.
“We know not everything has gone to plan this year but we’re still not out of it yet.
“We’ve got a lot of meetings coming up and we know what we’ve got to do.
“We can’t lose anymore at home and we’ve got to pick up as many points away from home as we can – ideally with a win or two thrown in there.”
Kennedy is generally pleased with his debut UK season. He said: “Yeah, I certainly can’t complain, that’s for sure. I have had some really good scores and overall I’ve done well.
“I’ve found it really good at Owlerton; the track suits me because back home my track is a similar size.
“So it’s been good and while it took me a bit of time to find the set-up, I’ve really been enjoying myself. But don’t get me wrong there have been times where I haven’t been as happy.
“The away meetings in particular have been tough, but I’ve always given it my best and the effort has always been there.
“This year was always going to be about learning though and I’ve definitely done plenty of that.”