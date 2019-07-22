Speedway: Teenage ace Drew Kemp hopes he can turn a corner in Sheffield Tigers' crucial run-in

Drew Kemp. Picture by Andy Garner.

Tigers have got work to do to stay in the Championship’s top four and secure a play-off position - and have nine vital fixtures upcoming over the next four weeks.

Every rider will have their part to play - including Kemp.

Drew Kemp. Picture: Taylor Lanning

His first full season in the second tier has been a harsh learning experience along the way and the 16-year-old admits it’s been tougher than he imagined.

But last time out against Eastbourne he showed how desperate he was to battle for every single point - and he’s vowed to give it everything he’s got knowing he could have a big say in the club’s fortunes.

“I’m glad I haven’t been feeling any real pressure from anyone at Sheffield,” Kemp said.

“The only pressure I’ve been feeling is what I’ve been putting on myself because I don’t want to be scoring any less than four points a meeting really.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“In an ideal world I’ll be scoring double that at least but like I say, everyone at Sheffield keeps working with me and I can’t thank them enough for that.

“To get a race win against Eastbourne and pick up some points that I really had to work hard for did boost my confidence a bit.

“Nobody gives you an inch at this level so you’ve got to be prepared to battle and to fight and again like I showed against Eastbourne, it you’ve got to ride the fence to find a way past then so be it.

“I’ve said before that being in the main body of the team and being at No.2 especially is a lot harder but I’ve got a job to do and I’ve got to do everything I can to make sure I get the points for the team.

“We’ve shown a couple of times how dominant we can be when we all fire and for me we need to start doing that a lot more now to make sure we get into those play-offs.

“Obviously I know I need to do my bit as I’ve said but I’d like to think I’m starting to show a bit more of what I am capable of - now I just need to do it a bit more regularly.”