Speedway: Simon Stead vows to arm Sheffield riders with his experience and reveals his biggest tip

Zaine Kennedy with Tigers boss Simon Stead. Picture Taylor Lanning

Zaine Kennedy and Drew Kemp stayed on to practice at Owlerton under Stead’s watchful eye after the Sheffield Window Centre Tigers scraped through 45-44 against Scunthorpe, taking the lead for the only time at the end of Sunday’s final race.

It typified a hit-and-miss start to 2019 with close calls at home and no away wins to date for one of the Championship’s fancied outfits.

Club bosses were understood to be considering a team change ahead of looking to rectify that record on the road at a resurgent Birmingham tomorrow night (7.30pm) with the man in the pits advocating a cool, calm and collected approach.

“They need to get back to relaxing and enjoying it, not putting a load of pressure on themselves,” said Stead

“There are a couple of little things that can add up to people having an off night and we are trying to help iron those out.

“If the lads felt better at the end of those extra laps – and they said they did – then it was a worthwhile exercise.

On the season so far, Stead added: “We know we are not getting what we need for certain parts of the team so I am disappointed with the start, results have been hard to come by but my job as a team manager is to try to help the boys and get the best out of them.

“I will continue to give them the support they need, I have their backs 110 per cent but that’s as much as I can do. I can’t sit on it for them.

“It has been tough and I would like to thank the fans for their continued support. I know it has not been the start we wanted but we need them to stay positive in difficult circumstances and stick by us.

“It will get better.”