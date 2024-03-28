Speedway: Sheffield's clash with Oxford called off over weather
Sheffield's first home clash of the season against Oxford, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed.
The club has called it off with heavy rain expected in the weather forecast for this afternoon and this evening, Thursday March 28, on top of rain earlier in the week.
The club said in a statement: "Periods of rain throughout Wednesday along with a worsening raceday forecast have led club chiefs to make the early call to minimise inconvenience for all involved.
"A restaging date will be announced in due course."
The team' s next meeting will be at Belle Vue on Easter Monday (April 1, 12 noon) with the first home meeting now set to be the visit of the Aces at Owlerton next Thursday (April 4, 7.30) n the Premiership Knockout Cup Quarter-Finals.
