Speedway: Sheffield's clash with Oxford called off over weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield's first home clash of the season against Oxford, scheduled for tonight, has been postponed.

The club has called it off with heavy rain expected in the weather forecast for this afternoon and this evening, Thursday March 28, on top of rain earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club said in a statement: "Periods of rain throughout Wednesday along with a worsening raceday forecast have led club chiefs to make the early call to minimise inconvenience for all involved.

"A restaging date will be announced in due course."