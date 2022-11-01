The Tru Plant Tigers hold a 12 point lead following a brilliant 51-39 win in Norfolk last month and are in a strong position to bag their first top flight silverware.

The Owlerton outfit will be without Jack Holder and Justin Sedgmen who are out of the country due to prior commitments – a reason which also rules out Nicolai Klindt and Josh Pickering for the visitors.

Wolverhampton’s Sam Masters, who won three races on his previous guest booking against Ipswich, and former Tiger James Wright step in for the hosts.

Great Britain’s 2021 Speedway of Nations gold medallist Tom Brennan comes in for King’s Lynn with rider replacement in operation for Klindt.

Meanwhile, Kyle Howarth returns to the Sheffield side having served his seven day illness ban.

Team boss Simon Stead said: “It feels like we’ve been waiting for this meeting to come around forever!

“The lads are looking forward to getting out there one last time though and the fact that there’s silverware up for grabs is making them even more excited.

“Twelve points is a nice solid lead to be bringing into our home leg, but we need to apply ourselves properly because we’ve seen already this season that King’s Lynn can ride Sheffield well.

“Hopefully we can go out on a high though and hopefully the lads will get another good level of support for one last time in 2022.”

Season tickets are valid for the night, which starts at 7.30pm, with ‘kids for a quid'.

The Premiership League Cup trophy will be presented by double World Superbike champion James Toseland.