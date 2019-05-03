Speedway: Sheffield Tigers won’t let complacency sneak in against Birmingham

Sheffield boss Simon Stead says it’s essential his riders don’t take Birmingham lightly at Owlerton on Sunday (5pm).

The Brummies have lost their opening six fixtures of the season.

But Stead says his side must focus on their own game as they aim to bounce back to winning ways themselves after four straight defeats.

“I’m sure Birmingham will be disappointed with the start they’ve made to their season,” Stead said.

“But Speedway is a funny old sport and anything can change in a heartbeat.

“Birmingham may have a couple of former Sheffield riders and a couple of guys who ride our place well - but they’re not my worry.

“I’m only worried about my riders at Sheffield and we have our own things to focus on.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks for the team with one or two of the boys picking up a few knocks and obviously with us suffering some defeats ourselves.

“But there have been some positives to take out of those meetings along the way and some signs here and there that as a team we are taking steps in the right direction.

“Losing to Leicester in the Championship Shield a couple of weeks ago was of course disappointing, but that wasn’t a league meeting I guess and that’s now gone and in the past.

“We can’t change what’s already happened, but we can do things that will affect the future.

“It goes without saying that we’re looking for a solid performance from all our guys against Birmingham and we want to start our home league campaign with a win.”

They’ll have to do so without reserve Broc Nicol though who has been advised by medics to rest a shoulder problem.

So it’s up to youngster Danyon Hume, who won the National League with Birmingham in 2016, to deputise for Tigers.

“Danyon rode pretty well in the Top Gun Championship at Owlerton last weekend,” Stead said.

“It was his first meeting of the season but he looked comfortable, he got some race wins under his belt, he made the Semi-Finals and we feel he can come in and chip in against his old side with no real pressure on his shoulders.”

SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Kasper Andersen, Ty Proctor, Drew Kemp, Kyle Howarth, Danyon Hume, Zaine Kennedy.

BRIMINGHAM: Ulrich Ostergaard, Tobias Thomsen, Zach Wajtknecht, Ashley Morris, Kyle Newman, Paco Castagna, James Shanes.