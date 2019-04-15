Speedway: Sheffield Tigers will ‘regroup’ after loss

Sheffield boss Simon Stead is urging his side not to dwell on Sunday’s league opening defeat at Newcastle.

Despite being in a strong position throughout, Tigers faded in the latter stages and a collapse saw them miss out 52-38.

But Stead is keen to focus on the bigger picture.

“That was just the first of many tough meetings we’ll face this season,” he said.

“It’s one defeat - that’s all it is.

“And while we were disappointed to not come away with anything after keeping them on their toes for so long, we’ll regroup and try again in the next one.

“Yes it wasn’t how we ideally would’ve liked to get our league campaign started but we’ve just got to make sure we learn from one or two things and take the positives as well.

“I think the heat-leaders did their job in the main because Danny (King), Kyle (Howarth) and Ty (Proctor) were all pretty solid and it was nice to see Broc (Nicol) put in his best performance of the season so far as well.

“The other boys found it tough but most away tracks they go to this year will be a learning curve for them.

“As Sheffield fans know more than anybody with our record there, Newcastle is a notoriously difficult place to go to and when you’ve got three lads in your side that have never seen the place before, it’s always going to be tough.

“But this is a team with a lot of character and as they’ve shown already this season, they know how to recover from losses and I’m sure they’ll dust themselves down and pick themselves up.

“As I’ve said it’s important not to dwell on it too much because we’ve got a big weekend coming up.”

Tigers are aiming to qualify from their Championship Shield group with three meetings in as many days.

They make the short trip to Scunthorpe on Good Friday (5.30) before heading to Leicester on Saturday (7.30).

Tigers then host the Lions at Owlerton on Easter Sunday (4pm) in what could prove to be the group decider.