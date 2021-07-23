Speedway: Sheffield Tigers suffer first Owlerton loss as Peterborough come out on top

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead

The Tru Plant Tigers have been involved in some tight tussles in recent weeks but have dug deep to grind out results.

But they finally came undone against a Peterborough side who remain unbeaten on their travels and who moved back to the top of the Premiership with victory in the Steel City.

There’s no doubt that Peterborough’s luxury use of Chris Harris from reserve was the major factor in the end result, but nobody could really argue with the final outcome on a tough night for Sheffield.

The Tigers got off to a slow start with only Adam Ellis managing a couple of race wins for the hosts in the opening six races.

Six-points down at that stage, that prompted team manager Simon Stead to bring the Great Britain international into Heat Seven as a tactical substitute - where he successfully linked up with guest Nick Morris for a first 5-1 of the night.

A 4-2 in Heat Eight from captain Kyle Howarth and James Wright was then followed by another 5-1 led by Ellis and the Tigers moved in front for the first and only time.

After a bright mid-meeting spell, the Tigers unfortunately faded and five heat advantages conceded in the last six races saw the visitors leave with all four league points.

Boss Stead said: “I’m obviously disappointed - but we’re not the only club to lose at home this year and we can’t dwell on it too much.

“These sorts of results are happening up and down the league for everybody.

“Have we got to improve? Yes, a lot, dramatically.

“But what do you do against Peterborough who score 19-points from reserve compared to just two for us?

“That tells its own story but we should’ve have had a bit more strength in other areas as well.

“We’re missing Jack (Holder - injured) and a fit Josh Bates could be scoring a lot of points for us at reserve too.

“But for the foreseeable, there’s nothing we can do about that and we have to take it on the chin.

“Like I said we’re disappointed but it’s not the end of the world and it just makes our away form more and more important.”

The Tru Plant Tigers have back-to-back fixtures on the road coming up against King’s Lynn (Monday, August 2, 7.30) and Ipswich (Thursday, August 5, 7.30) with the next action at Owlerton against Wolverhampton on Thursday, August 12 (7.30).

SHEFFIELD 40: Adam Ellis 16, Kyle Howarth 8+1, Nick Morris 7+1, Troy Batchelor 4+2, Josh Pickering 3+1, James Wright 2, Kyle Bickley 0.

PETERBOROUGH 50: Chris Harris 16+1, Ulrich Ostergaard 11, Bjarne Pedersen 8, Scott Nicholls 5+1, Hans Andersen 4+1, Michael Palm Toft 3+1, Jordan Palin 3+1.