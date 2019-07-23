Speedway: Sheffield Tigers star Ty Proctor has some inside knowledge

Ty Proctor by Taylor Lanning

Tigers head to Teesside in a mouthwatering Championship clash, with just one place and four league points separating the two sides.

Proctor benefited from a guest booking for Birmingham at the Media Prima Arena last Friday and impressed for the Midlanders.

He scored 11 points from five races and he’s hoping he can transfer his knowledge of the Teesside track to his team-mates.

“That was quite a good meeting for me but because I’m never satisfied, it could’ve also been a little bit better perhaps,” Proctor said.

“The track was a little bit different because of the weather and it will probably be the same again this week.

“But hopefully I can pass a few little things on to the boys because this is a really important spell we’ve got coming up.

“It’s going to be good for the whole team to get some meetings under our belts in quite quick succession.

“I know for the likes of Zaine (Kennedy) and Chunk (Josh MacDonald) who only have the one team place over here this year, it has been quite tough with the lack of meetings.

“But we’ve been to Redcar as a team already this season and Chunk has had some laps in there before so we should go there feeling pretty positive.

“Redcar have strengthened their side and their strength in depth now is quite amazing; but in the same context we’re still a strong, capable side and we’ve also got riders who can win races.

“As a group, we know what we have to do to move forward and get to where we want to be; we have to win all our remaining home meetings and we need to win some of these away ones too.

“So going into each meeting with the right attitude is going to be vital and I just think we need to attack.”