Speedway: Sheffield Tigers star expecting improvement against Peterborough

Kyle Howarth.

Tigers were thumped 54-36 on their previous visit to the East of England Showground last month in a performance which angered boss Simon Stead.

Stead hands a debut to new signing Josh Pickering who has been impressive for Championship club Edinburgh this season and they are still waiting on the fitness of Josh Bates.

Said Howarth: “We were poor there last time but I’m confident we can do much better this time around.

“We know where we went wrong and it’s down to us to put it right. Peterborough are a great side and have really made people sit up and take notice, but we’re a pretty good side too.

“Our target is to go there and pick something up from the meeting, a win would be ncie but if not let’s try and keep it close and take a consolation point. That said, I’m a winner and I’m going there for the win.

“We’ve been there now so there’s no excuses, we know how to set the bikes up. We need to win our home matches and pick up points away from home and that will be enough to get us in the play-offs.”

Tigers are back at Owlerton on Thursday when they face King’s Lynn in only their fourth home meeting of the season.

Lynn include in-form Richard Lawson who has been a shining light in a troubled season for the Stars. Tickets for the third andf fourth bend are available now to guarantee you spot. The lin is on the homepage of the club website. Admission to the home straight will be available on the night but only on a first come first served basis.

PETERBOROUGH: Ulrich Ostergaard, Hans Andersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Bjarne Pedersen, Jordan Palin, Chris Harris.