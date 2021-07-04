Speedway: Sheffield Tigers skipper can't wait to take on old club Wolverhampton

Sheffield Tigers' Kyle Howarth. Pic: TAYLOR LANNING

Howarth was a popular rider in the West Midlands during his four year stint but left when Sheffield were promoted and he opted to stay at Owlerton.

Tru Plant Tigers are looking to build on their thrilling 46-44 win over Belle Vue on Thursday night but know it will be a tough test against a Wolves side who won on TV at Ipswich on Monday.

Said Howarth: “I’m looking forward to going back to Wolverhampton, I loved my time with them.

“I’ve still got many friends there and we won the league there in 2016, that was pretty special, we beat Belle Vue live on Sky.

“Monday night now is all about Sheffield and trying to get the win away from home, that would be a great achievement, but they’re a top side.

“Pete Adams is a great team manager who knows what he’s doing and he has his boys well motivated.

“But we’re feeling good after that win against Belle Vue, it was a great meeting and the fans were brilliant. Hopefully we can get a result at Wolves.”

Reserve Josh Bates is due to return from injury after heaving treatment on his trapped nerves in the shoulder.

The meeting is not on TV and Tigers fans who are keen to travel can order tickets from the link on the Wolverhampton website homepage.

Sheffield’s next home meeting is on Thursday July 15 against Peterborough with advance tickets for bends three and four on sale now from the club’s website.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Sam Masters, Luke Becker, Nick Morris, Ryan Douglas, Rory Schlein, Broc Nicol, Leon Flint.