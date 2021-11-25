Speedway: Sheffield Tigers set to announce next season's squad

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead. Picture: Taylor Lanning

The club will reveal the full 1-7 next Wednesday night via their social media channels – and co-promoter Damien Bates has confirmed there will be new faces.

Bates and boss Simon Stead have spent several hours talking to riders since the end of last season.

He said: “We’ve looked at many riders and our first focus was to keep some of the riders from last season.

“We’ve then looked at several riders we feel can add to those we are keeping to give us a strong team to compete in the Premiership again.

“I have a good feeling about the league next year, even with only six teams, hopefully that will increase going forward. 10 teams would be ideal.

“Jason Doyle, the 2017 World Champion, has already announced he will be back in the league and when you see riders like Max Fricke and Tobiasz Musielak talking about coming back it has to be good news. I’m looking forward to it already.”

The club will be hosting an open day at Owlerton on Saturday March 4 between 10am-1pm.

Co-promoter Julie Reading will be on hand to sell season tickets and a number of race worn race jackets and shirts used by guest riders will also be on sale.

“Season tickets will represent great value, particularly considering we are looking at extra meetings next season,” said Bates.