Speedway: Sheffield Tigers hero’s delight at top flight return
Sheffield legend Doug Wyer says he's delighted that Owlerton will host top flight speedway in 2020 - and has urged fans to get behind the club.
Tigers announced yesterday that they will move up to the SGB Premiership next year, a switch which has been received overwhelmingly by fans.
Doug, one of the Tigers' all-time greats, believes the time is right for the move and is already looking forward to seeing blue chip racing at his home-town track for the first time in three decades.
"It will be great to see Sheffield back up there and watch the big names racing," he said.
"We've had some good times over the last couple of decades in the second division but the first is where we really need to be as a club.
"And it's great news for the fans as well. Sheffield have some of the best supporters in the sport.
"I hope they come down on Thursday nights and give the team and the promoters the support they deserve.
"I only hope that a few more teams join the Premiership because it could do with a bit more variety, but from a Sheffield perspective everyone wants to be in the big league and it's an exciting time."
Doug, now 71, is a Tiger through-and-through after being called up to ride full time for Sheffield in 1972 and going on to become one of the biggest names in Owlerton history, scoring almost 3,000 points.
"I'll be there each week," he added. "And hopefully we'll get some big crowds in to cheer the team on."