Speedway: Sheffield Tigers heading back to top division for first time in 30 years
Sheffield Tigers are heading back into the top division for the first time in 30-years.
Club bosses have confirmed they have lodged an application with the British Speedway Promoters’ Association which is subject to approval at next month’s AGM.
And the news means Tigers reclaim their traditional Thursday racenight and will be racing against glamour clubs like Belle Vue, Wolverhampton and newly crowned Premiership champions Swindon.
It also means they will feature as part of the new TV deal with Eurosport which was announced on Monday.
Co-promoter Damien Bates said: ““We feel the club needs a lift and this is what we are doing by taking us into the Premiership.
“This club has a tradition of top flight racing and we want to bring that back for the 2020 season. We’ve been discussing it over the last month and everything seems to feel right about it.
“The Thursday race night is important but it also means we are going to be up against the likes of Belle Vue and Wolverhampton who are sure to bring fans to Owlerton, fans who haven’t been here for some time.
“It’s an exciting move and I’m hoping the fans like what we are doing. We want to bring the feel good factor back to Sheffield Speedway and this is another factor behind the decision, we are confident of making an impact in the top division.”
Simon Stead is expected to remain in charge of the team and he already has ideas of riders he would like in the side.
Poole’s relegation could open up a switch to South Yorkshire for some of their riders.
And Stead and Bates have already been contacted by several riders keen to make the move to Sheffield.