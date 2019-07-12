Speedway: Sheffield Tigers haven’t given up hope on winning trophies
Co-owner Damien Bates insists Sheffield still have their eye on silverware – but it’s going to take a massive effort.
They face Eastbourne at Owlerton tomorrow (Sunday, 5.30) on the back of a home defeat at the hands of rampant Redcar last weekend.
And Bates says they cannot afford a repeat on home shale – plus they are going to need to pick points up on the road.
“We have to bounce back, it’s as simple as that,” Bates said. “Missing the play-off cut is not on the agenda.
“We assembled a team that we believed was capable of challenging for honours and we had our sights set on the title.
“We still do of course but it is going to take a big effort between now and the end of the regular season.
“We have a busy time ahead and six away matches looming large, especially in what will be a busy August.
“The task in the meantime though is to make sure we don’t slip up at home again.
“If we can do that and pick points up on the road then that will be key to whether or not we make the top four.
“Having said that, looking at the league table it’s not all doom and gloom.
“We have a five-point gap between us and Eastbourne and it’s imperative we get three points to keep daylight between the two
sides.”
Tigers once again utilise the rider replacement facility for American ace Broc Nicol who is back in his home country recovering from a
broken collarbone.
Eastbourne, meanwhile, are at full strength and include Owlerton track specialist Richard Lawson.
SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Drew Kemp, Ty Proctor, Broc Nicol R/R, Kyle Howarth, Zaine Kennedy, Josh MacDonald.
EASTBOURNE: Edward Kennett, Ben Morley, Kyle Newman, Lewis Kerr, Richard Lawson, Alfie Bowtell, Georgie Wood.