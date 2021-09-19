Speedway: Sheffield Tigers gearing up for a big showdown with Peterborough Panthers
Sheffield star Adam Ellis reckons Monday’s trip to Peterborough could be a dress rehearsal of their Play-Off Semi-Final.
The Tru Plant Tigers have already secured their place in the top four while the Panthers know a win in either of their final two regular league fixtures would see them top the Premiership standings.
That would present the Alwalton outfit with the pick of opponents in the semi-finals - and with the Panthers getting the better of the Tigers on all three occasions so far this season – including one just last week – Ellis reckons his Sheffield side will be Peterborough’s first choice.
But the British Champion insists he and his team-mates want to head to the East of England Arena on Monday and give the opposition something to think about.
“It’s going to be a tough one,” Ellis said.
“We saw on Thursday how strong they are right throughout their team and they deserved the win.
“It’s good that we’re going to Peterborough though because if we end up with them in the play-offs, this means we can get a few laps in around there beforehand.
“The result in the play-offs will be more important, but we’re still going there to win.
“We’ll definitely go there and give it a go and hopefully give them something to think about, but we know how fired up the Peterborough boys will be.”
The Tigers are on the verge of securing a guest reserve in place of the injured Stefan Nielsen and are otherwise at full strength.
Meanwhile, Peterborough welcome back British youngster Jordan Palin at reserve after a recent spell on the sidelines and have again booked King’s Lynn’s Thomas Jorgensen to deputise at No.1.
James Wright once again steps in at reserve to replace Stefan Nielsen.
Sheffield wrap up their Premiership campaign before the play-offs when they host King’s Lynn at Owlerton Stadium next Sunday, September 26, at 5pm.
PETERBOROUGH: Thomas Jorgensen, Bjarne Pedersen, Michael Palm Toft, Scott Nicholls, Chris Harris, Jordan Palin, Hans Andersen.
SHEFFIELD: Jack Holder, Troy Batchelor, Kyle Howarth, Josh Pickering, Adam Ellis, Danyon Hume, James Wright.