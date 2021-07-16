Speedway: Sheffield Tigers captain keen to avoid any more late drama

Sheffield Tigers' Kyle Howarth. Pic: TAYLOR LANNING

Tigers were pushed all the way by bottom club King’s Lynn on Thursday and needed a last gasp 5-1 from Howarth and Adam Ellis to save the day in a 46-44 win.

It was a tense night with a visitors win on the cards which would have been the shock result of the season.

There are some weak points in the side which need to improve or club bosses could be looking at more changes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Pickering made a fine debut with 8+2 and was given a big welcome by the fans.

Said Howarth: “King’s Lynn kept chipping away at us and they just wouldn’t let us go.

“Rob Lyon guested for them as a manager and he played his part.

“We don’t like these last heat deciders but to grab a 5-1 and get the three points, that’s what we needed.

“We managed to come out on top in the end and get the job done.”

Sheffield will be targeting a fifth straight home win next Thursday (July 22, 7.30) when high flying Peterborough visit Owlerton.

Tigers are sweating on the fitness of the in-form Jack Holder who is in Poland recovering from a horrifying crash on Tuesday night.

He has a bruised lung and is heavily bruised on his shoulder, neck and back after the accident which also involved former Sheffield signing Nicki Pedersen.

Tickets are now on sale for the meeting but there will also be cash admission available on the night.

SHEFFIELD 46: Adam Ellis 12, Kyle Howarth 10+1, Josh Pickering 8+2, Danny King 8, James Wright 3+1, Troy Batchelor 3, Dan Thompson 2+2.

KING’S LYNN 44: Chris Harris 10+1, Richard Lawson 9, Ricky Wells 8+2, Lewis Kerr 7+2, Thomas Jorgensen 6+2, Connor Mountain 4+1, Cameron Heeps R/R.