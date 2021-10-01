Speedway: Sheffield Tigers boss calls on city to come out for Play-Offs clash

After the original staging was washed out the clubs quickly agreed Monday’s restaging with the return in Manchester next Thursday with a place in the Grand Final against Wolves or Peterborough on the line.

But with the new date comes news that the meeting won’t now be shown live on Eurosport with the broadcaster based at Peterborough for the second leg of that semi-final.

Said Bates: “We were all pretty down about Thursday’s postponement and up until around 3pm on the afternoon we had a chance because the track had held up really well.

Adam Ellis has confirmed he will be ready to race for Sheffield at Ipswich on Thursday.

“But when it came to 5pm we made the call and hopefully that prevented a lot of supporters travelling, even Belle Vue fans.

“Now it’s all eyes on Monday. It won’t be on TV which is a shame but it also means the only way to get to see the full meeting live is by being there so I’d urge every Sheffield fan to come along and get right behind us.

“We want the backing because the boys notice the difference when there’s a big crowd in the stadium and I’m pretty certain plenty of Belle Vue fans will be making the journey across too.

“It’s frustrating for our lads because they just wanted to get back on the bike after the win against King’s Lynn last weekend.

“Kyle Howarth, Adam Ellis and Josh Pickering have meetings over the weekend but the rest of the lads are kicking their heels.

“Hopefully everyone will be ready for Monday night. It’s the biggest night of speedway Owlerton has seen in the modern era, our first ever Premiership play-off and we can only hope the lads are on form and up for the challenge.

“I’m sure Simon Stead will have them fired up for it and, if anything, the wait has just made us more desperate to get on with it and get stuck in.”

Tickets from Thursday’s washout apply for the restaging and once again the restaurant, bar, snack bar and souvenir shop will all be open for business.