Speedway: Sheffield Tigers are “up for the cup!”

Sheffield Tigers’ skipper Kyle Howarth insists his side are up for the cup this weekend.

They head to Glasgow on Friday before staging the return leg of their Knockout Cup clash at their home Owlerton base on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

And Howarth, a league title winner with the club in 2017, would love to add the cup to his CV.

"We're in it to win it," he said. "It's going to be tough against Glasgow, they're a powerful side and we know we'll have our work cut out.

"We have to do a job at their place on Friday, keep things as close as possible and then hope we can finish the job at Sheffield on Sunday. Let's hope we see a big crowd to get behind us."