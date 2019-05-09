Speedway: Sheffield Tigers are afraid of nobody, says Kyle Howarth

Captain Kyle Howarth insists his Sheffield side will attack Glasgow in their cup tie tomorrow night.

The Steel City outfit has found things tough on the road so far with four straight defeats to their name.

In contrast, the Scottish Tigers have been dominant on home soil, with Great Britain international Craig Cook racking up the big scores.

But Howarth says form won’t intimidate him or his team-mates and reckons they have a good chance of progressing with the decider at Owlerton this Sunday (4pm).

“We are not afraid of anybody” Howarth said. “If you go into any meeting thinking that you’re not going to do very well, chances are you won’t. So we always go into every meeting going for the win, but whatever happens, there’s still another one to go on Sunday at Sheffield.

“Cookie is obviously flying at the minute, but he’s not unbeatable and there’s no reason why we can’t go there and put up a good fight. We’ve been written off a few times at Glasgow – but we’ve had some decent results there.

“When we won the league in 2017 we went there with half a team and somehow came away with a win. And that’s how speedway works – it’s just whatever happens on the night itself. Of course results haven’t gone our way away from home so far, but we’ve been plugging away and as long as we keep working hard, results will come.

“We’ve all been trying to take the positives out of each meeting and once the newer boys in the team have got used to the away tracks then I think we’ll be okay.

“We were disappointed not to make it through in the (Championship) Shield but this is another trophy we can go for. Over two legs especially I fancy us against anybody in this league and while we’re in for two tough meetings against Glasgow, the boys are up for it and hopefully the fans will turn out on Sunday to get behind us.”

American ace Broc Nicol is expected to take his place at reserve despite being recently ruled out with a shoulder problem.

Glasgow use British Youth Champion Leon Flint at reserve in place of Luke Chessell who quit the club last weekend.

GLASGOW: Craig Cook, James Sarjeant, Rasmus Jensen, Paul Starke, Claus Vissing, Leon Flint, Kyle Bickley.

SHEFFIELD: Danny King, Kasper Andersen, Ty Proctor, Drew Kemp, Kyle Howarth, Broc Nicol, Zaine Kennedy.