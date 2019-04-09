Speedway: Sheffield Tigers ace wants to show his merciless streak again

Calm and collected character Zaine Kennedy reckons he needs to develop a ruthless side to his game.

It comes after a tight tussle with Australian compatriot Jordan Stewart in Sheffield’s win over Redcar on Sunday.

And despite a crowd-pleasing manoeuvre to earn a hard-fought point in his final ride, Kennedy has told how it played on his mind for a short time after.

“Maybe I’m just too nice,” Kennedy joked. “I get on with Jordy well and he was pretty fine with it but I know it was tough and I know it was a hard move to make.

“I’d been lining him up the lap before and I could see a gap I wanted to get through.

“Coming off bend four and into the next lap that gap opened up and I went charging under him.

“I think I caught him out a little and like I say it was tough but if the shoe was on the other foot I’m sure he’d have done exactly the same.

“It did play on my mind a little afterwards but I went over to him and he was fine so that eased things a little.

“Speedway is one of those sports where you can’t afford to feel like that though and you can’t afford not to be fully committed.

“But like I say this is my first major team role, I’m learning all the time and maybe that side of things will just disappear naturally the more I do.”

That point saw Kennedy ensure he scored paid double figures for the second home meeting running - but the 21-year-old still isn’t entirely satisfied.

“I still didn’t feel 100% at it and there’s still more in there,” Kennedy said. “But that can only be a good thing I guess because I’m already scoring well at Sheffield. It’s already starting to feel like home which is massive for me and now I just want to try and step things up in the away meetings too.”

Tigers have no home meeting this Sunday. They travel to Newcastle instead for their first league fixture of the year (6.30).