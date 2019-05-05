Speedway: Sheffield Tigers 55 Birmingham 35 

Sheffield hit form to brush aside Birmingham 55-35 thanks to a solid all-round team effort.

And boss Simon Stead praised his side for a ‘job well done’ against a Brummies side who look set to dip into the transfer market.

The Brummies are yet to win following their promotion to the Championship but put up a gallant battle.

Ashley Morris and former Tigers man James Shanes notched a consolation 5-1 for Birmingham in the penultimate race but this was sandwiched between two Tigers maximums.

Sheffield hit three straight maximums in the middle part of the meeting to open up a big lead which the Brummies were never able to recover from.

Said Stead: “It was a job well done by our lads.I know everyone was expecting it to be a simple afternoon for us and in some ways it was, but you have to beat what’s in front of you.

“I thought we did a good job and I thought Danyon Hume did a great job for us in place of Broc Nicol.”

Nicol was out as a precaution ahead of his appearance for Team USA in the Monster Energy Speedway of Nations in Manchester this Saturday.

“He should be fine,” said Stead. “He’s done the right things resting up and he should feel the benefit at the weekend.

“Danyon did a great job for us and we are impressed by his attitude and effort. He should get a Championship club to snap him up.”

Danny King was on stunning form for Tigers and was unbeaten by a Birmingham rider and skipper Howarth only dropped a point.

Talented British youngster Zach Wajtknecht was the top Birmingham man with an impressive nine-point haul.

SHEFFIELD 55: Danny King 14+1, Kyle Howarth 12+2, Ty Proctor 9+1, Zaine Kennedy 9+1, Kasper Andersen 5+2, Drew Kemp 3, Danyon Hume 3.

BIRMINGHAM 35: Zach Wajtknecht 9, James Shanes 7+2, Ashley Morris 6+2, Ulrich Ostergaard 6+1, Tobias Thomsen 3+1, Kyle Newman 3, Paco Castagna 1.