Speedway: Sheffield secure top of table finish with victory over Ipswich
But the club finished without silverware despite the 57-33 success, having been knocked out of the play offs in their single point aggregate defeat by Leicester on Monday.
Sheffield led comfortably from the first heat. a 5-1 success, with Chris Holder finishing on a paid maximum of 12 plus three bonus points, while reserve Anders Rowe finished the season with a score of 12 and two bonus points. Skipper Josh Pickering also scored 12.
Ipswich. missing number one Emil Sayfutinov through illness, may have had one eye on the grand final again Leicester in early October. with guest Chris Harris top scoring with seven.
The win secured Sheffield the two points on the night, plus the aggregate bonus point, to leapfrog the Witches at the top of the league.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
Sheffield 57: Chris Holder 12+3, Anders Rowe 12+2, Josh Pickering 12, Jack Holder 10+1, Leon Flint 8+1, Jye Etheridge 3+2, Nick Morris r/r.
Ipswich 33: Chris Harris 7, Adam Ellis 6+1, Jason Doyle 5+1, Jason Edwards 5, Danny King 4+1, Dan Thompson 4, Tom Brennan 2+1.