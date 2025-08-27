Ipswich will be missing their ex-Tiger Adam Ellis at Sheffield on Thursday, as the Tigers try to catch them at the top of the table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellis suffered a knee injury in a crash in Sweden last week, so the witches will operate rider replacement at number two. in his absence.

Adam Ellis misses the meeting with injury. Picture: David Kessen, National World | National World

Ipswich boss Ritchie Hawkins said Ellis’s rides would have to be it covered by Danny King and the reserves Jason Edwards and Dan Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield round off their regular Rowe Motor Oil Premiership home campaign with the top-of-the-table clash with Ipswich (Thursday August 28, 7.30pm)

The Tru7 Group Tigers are currently five points behind the Witches with three to race and know they need to avoid defeat at Owlerton to keep their hopes of finishing top of the regular standings alive.

The pair have already been involved in two last heat deciders this term with Sheffield coming out on top in South Yorkshire in May when Jack Holder and Josh Pickering bagged a last gasp 5-1.

Team manager Simon Stead is expecting another all-action night against the Witches and is also keen to see them race back to form after losing their first meeting in August at Belle Vue on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We need to make sure we get back on good terms ourselves and make sure we get back firing on Thursday,” Stead said.

“It’s a really, really important fixture because we still have top spot in our sights - and we know making sure we take the two points here tonight takes that into the final week.

“We need to make sure we get something out of the meeting but we know it won’t be easy because it’s always a great fixture.

“Our crowds over the last couple of meetings have been really, really good, the atmosphere at Owlerton has been amazing and the lads have responded to that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I plead with the supporters to keep getting behind us in the final few weeks of the season and we’ll give it our best shot.”

Sheffield are at full strength with Rising Star Leon Flint racing his last meeting at number before being promoted into the top five next week.

Sheffield will also be holding their annual collection for the Speedway Riders’ Benevolent Fund on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turnstiles open at 6pm with admission on the night £25 adults, £23 concessions (over 65s and students - both with evidence), £5 juniors (aged 12-17), whilst it’s just £1 for all kids aged 11 and under.

Sheffield: Jack Holder, Anders Rowe, Josh Pickering, Nick Morris, Chris Holder, Jye Etheridge, Leon Flint.

Ipswich: Jason Doyle, Adam Ellis R/R, Emil Sayfutdinov, Danny King, Tom Brennan, Dan Thompson, Jason Edwards.