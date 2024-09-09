Speedway: Sheffield Cubs announce Owlerton date for Belle Vue Colts clash this week

Sheffield’s final National Development League fixture of the season is set to be raced this Thursday, the club has announced.

Tapes will now be up at 7.30pm on September 12 for the Autocraft Tiger Cubs’ clash with Belle Vue Colts at Owlerton.

And before the racing, senior Tru7Group Tigers star Josh Pickering will be available for photographs alongside the Premiership Knockout Cup trophy inside the stadium between 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

The Sheffield speedway team won the trophy last week with their two leg victory over Ipswich.

Tigers say they expect their third tier fixture against the Colts to be an entertaining contest, with the visitors including highly rated teenager William Cairns as part of their team.

Admission is £15 for adults and concessions. Admission is free for youngsters aged 16 or under.

Season Tickets are not valid for NDL fixtures but supporters can still show them at the programme stand to receive a free 16-page programme. Gates open at 6pm.