Sheffield speedway boss Simon Stead has handed 2025 rising star Leon Flint a big confidence vote ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flint takes over the Sheffield rising star slot when the new season starts in April, and recently represented Great Britain, in the test match victory over the USA.

He scored eight points and a bonus point in the 55-35 victory in California.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Stead feels he can have a positive influence on Flint’s performances in the top-flight and wants the former British Under-21 Champion to believe in his own ability more.

He said: “Look at what he’s been doing in terms of his average compared to a lot of the other Rising Star lads in the Championship, it shows what he is capable of.

“I’ve seen him involved in the GB set-up for a long time, I saw how good he was in the Speedway of Nations 2 for Great Britain, he put himself about a bit on the big stage at the Golden Helmet at Pardubice - he’s not scared about mixing it in these big meetings.

“He’s got more commitments at good levels in 2025 and I think he’s excited about what’s to come this year.”

Sheffield start the season at home to Birmingham on Thursday, April 3.