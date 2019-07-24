Speedway: Sheffield boss Simon Stead hopes his Tigers side are saving their best until last

Danny King images by Taylor Lanning

It’s been a tough campaign at times for the Tigers – but they remain on course for snatching a play-off place.

There’s plenty of work to do with nine meetings in four weeks though.

Stead is backing his side to turn on the style in the closing stages of the campaign and says they can be inspired by former British Champion Danny King.

“While it’s the future we need to focus on, we can also take plenty from that last home meeting against Eastbourne,” Stead said.

“It was another huge points tally from Danny and that’s kind of what we’ve come to expect from him at number one.

“He’s shown on more than one occasion for us this year that he is one of the best riders, if not the best rider in the league.

“Being able to rely on him to go out and win races, especially early on in meetings instils a lot of belief throughout the rest of the team and that is so, so important.

“Drew [Kemp] will have learnt plenty from riding alongside Danny and it was a much better day for Drew last time out as well.

“It was nice to see him getting a bit of fresh air at times and it was also refreshing to see him giving it his all to battle for every single point.

“Ty [Proctor] has gradually been delivering on a more consistent basis and remind everyone what he can do and he is going to be another important figure for us over this next month or so. “Kyle [Howarth]) kind of falls into that same bracket too; we know he’s had a difficult time of late but he loves riding for Sheffield and he’s as desperate for the team to succeed again as anybody.

“The two reserves in Zaine (Kennedy) and Josh (MacDonald) have been brilliant as well and their points are going to be just as crucial as anyone elses.

“We know what this team is capable of; I think it’s fair to say we haven’t ridden to our potential yet so hopefully we’re saving the best until last!”