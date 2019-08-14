Speedway: Sheffield boss Simon Stead admits he wants to see side finally deliver their potential on the road

Broc Nichol and Simon Stead. Pic by Phil Lanning

The Tigers legend was speaking ahead of tonight’s trip to Glasgow (7.30) – with another big fixture against the Scottish side at Owlerton this Sunday (5.30).

Sheffield have picked up just two points out of a possible 24 on their travels this season with some of their younger team members struggling to adapt to the new circuits.

But Stead refuses to give up hope and knows how important a single away win could prove to be.

“We may just need one or we may need more – only time will tell,” Stead said.

“What we do know is we have to go into every single meeting aiming to take maximum points.

“Of course results on the road haven’t gone the way we would’ve hoped or liked this season, but sometimes that’s how it goes in Speedway.

“What you can’t do is throw in the towel and we would never do that because it’s not in our nature at Sheffield – especially with this bunch of guys we’ve got.

“We’ve got a lot of experience at the top end now with Danny (King), Kyle (Howarth), TK (Todd Kurtz) and Sedgy (Justin Sedgmen) and of course we’re looking at those four boys to ride how we know they can each and every time they go out there.

“Josh (MacDonald) is obviously new to British Speedway this year but he’s impressed us too.

“It’s also Zaine’s (Kennedy) first year riding over here as well and while he’s been excellent around Owlerton, he has found it tough away from home.

“So has Drew (Kemp) as well but he’s only just turned 17 and it’s all a big learning curve for him.

“While we haven’t really shown it yet, I know this team is capable of delivering a big performance or two on the road somewhere and we need to as well don’t we?

“Glasgow are a strong side but as I’ve said before, we can’t afford to fear anyone and we’ve got to go out there and battle for every single point.”

Glasgow have been boosted by the news that Great Britain star Craig Cook has successfully won his appeal against a 12-day ban and will line-up in both fixtures against the Tigers.

GLASGOW: Craig Cook, Mikkel B Andersen, Claus Vissing R/R, Sam Jensen, Rasmus Jensen, Kyle Bickley, Connor Bailey.